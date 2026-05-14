Juliette Jeffers to Showcase Pan Gyul in Miami at ABFF

MIAMI – Pan Gyul, a moving coming-of-age short film written, directed, and produced by acclaimed Kittitian/ Nevisian-American actress and filmmaker Juliette Jeffers, has been officially selected to screen at the 30th Anniversary American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami Beach.

“Voices of Culture” Showcase

The film is part of the festival’s curated “Voices of Culture” showcase. This event highlights stories from across the global Black experience. The screening will take place on Saturday, May 30, at 8:40 p.m. in Screening Room #2 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Attendees can register on-site starting May 27 at the Registration Center at the Miami Beach Convention Center (enter at the corner of 18th St. & Washington Ave).

Set on the lush island of Nevis, *Pan Gyul* follows Roshan, a determined young girl. She starts learning the steel pan to reconnect with her father, a musician. As she faces family expectations and cultural traditions, Roshan grows and learns about herself. Her journey is heartfelt, and it explores identity, courage, and belonging.

Juliette Jeffers’ Directorial Debut

The film marks Jeffers’ directorial debut. It is believed to be among the first narrative films centered on Nevis to screen at international film festivals. Pan Gyul has already gained strong recognition. It has nominations for Best Short at the Pan African Film Festival. It also has a nomination for Best Screenplay at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival.The film was also selected for the Diversity in Cannes Showcase ahead of its ABFF screening.

“Pan Gyul is my love letter to Nevis and my father,” said Juliette Jeffers. “I wanted to celebrate the beauty, music, and spirit of Caribbean culture while exploring themes of family, identity, and finding your voice. The steel pan becomes a symbol of legacy, pride, and intergenerational connection.”

Raised in the Bronx by Caribbean parents from St. Kitts and Nevis, Jeffers built a dynamic career. Her work spans television, film, theater, writing, directing, and arts education. She currently appears in recurring roles on The Residence and Tulsa King.

In addition to her on-screen work, Jeffers has directed more than 30 solo theater productions. She remains deeply committed to community-centered storytelling and arts advocacy. Through Pan Gyul, she is partnering with the Nevis Film Commission. Together, they will grow the island’s film industry. Best of all, they will also share authentic Caribbean stories with the world.

American Black Film Festival

Founded in 1997 by Jeff Friday, the American Black Film Festival remains a premier festival dedicated to Black film and television storytelling. It celebrates both emerging and established creatives from around the world. The festival’s 30th-anniversary edition will take place May 27–31, 2026, in Miami Beach.