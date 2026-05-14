First Narrative Film: Q&A With Juliette Jeffers

MIAMI – Meet Juliette Jeffers as she makes her first narrative film and directorial debut of Pan Gyul.

Pan Gyul is deeply rooted in Caribbean culture and on the island of Nevis. Why was it important for you to tell this story through that cultural lens?

It was important for me to tell this story through a Caribbean lens because the culture is deeply woven into who I am. As a Kittitian/Nevisian-American, I grew up with a profound love for the warmth, resilience, music, and storytelling traditions of the Caribbean. Yet, I rarely saw our islands represented onscreen in a way that felt authentic. And more specifically, I’ve never seen a story about Nevis on screen.

Nevis is more than a backdrop in Pan Gyul. It is a living, breathing character in the film. I wanted to honor our island’s spirit while creating space for Nevisians to see themselves reflected with dignity, complexity, and joy. At its core, Pan Gyul is a universal story about connection and belonging, told through a distinctly Nevisian heartbeat.

The steel pan plays a powerful role in the film. What does the instrument symbolize to you, and how does it help convey Roshan’s emotional journey?

To me, the steel pan embodies the soul of the Caribbean. Its sound carries our history, resilience, joy, and our ability to transform struggle into beauty. There is something deeply emotional and spiritual about the instrument. I fell in love with the pan as a little girl, and every time I hear that sweet melody, it feels like home.

In Pan Gyul, the steel pan becomes Roshan’s language of love and connection. She sees the bond her father shares with her brothers through music and longs to experience that closeness herself. In essence, her journey is not simply about learning an instrument; it is about identity, acceptance, equality, and finding her own voice within her family and culture.

As a Kittitian/Nevisian-American filmmaker making your directorial debut, what does it mean to have Pan Gyul selected for ABFF’s 30th-anniversary event in Miami?

Having Pan Gyul selected for ABFF’s 30th anniversary is especially meaningful as my directorial debut. ABFF has long been a powerful platform for Black storytellers, so having this film included in such a milestone year feels deeply affirming.

This project was truly a labor of love. I stepped into the roles of writer, director, producer, and actor, collaborating with local talent and crew in Nevis to bring this story to life. Seeing a film rooted in Caribbean culture and created with so much heart receive this kind of recognition is both humbling and inspiring. Pan Gyul is the first narrative film about Nevis to participate in any festivals, so this is a huge milestone for us. We feel validated that our stories matter and that there is space for us on larger platforms.

Much of your work focuses on identity, heritage, and community storytelling.

What do you hope Caribbean audiences, especially young people in the diaspora, will take away from this film?

I hope Caribbean audiences, especially young people in the diaspora, leave Pan Gyul feeling seen, valued, and proud of who they are and where they come from. Caribbean culture is so beautiful, deep, and rich, and I think it is important for young people to see stories that authentically and meaningfully reflect their heritage.

I also hope the film encourages them to embrace every part of themselves. Roshan’s journey is about longing for connection and finding the courage to pursue what she loves, even when obstacles stand in her way. I think many young people, especially young girls, will be inspired by her determination.

Most importantly, I hope the film reminds them that our stories are worthy of being told and celebrated on a global stage.

You’ve spoken about your desire to help expand opportunities for Caribbean filmmaking through your partnership with the Nevis Film Commission. What do you envision for the Caribbean film industry’s future, and why is authentic representation so important right now?

I envision a Caribbean film industry that is thriving, self-sustaining, and led by Caribbean voices telling our own stories on our own terms. The Caribbean is rich in extraordinary talent, history, layered cultures, and countless untold stories, yet for too long many narratives about our people have been filtered through an outside perspective. I believe we are entering a time when Caribbean filmmakers are reclaiming our narratives and creating work that reflects the truth, complexity, and beauty of our lives.

Through my partnership with the Nevis Film Commission, one of my goals is to create more opportunities for local artists, actors, writers, and crew members so that the filmmaking infrastructure can continue to grow. Pan Gyul was shot primarily with local talent and crew in Nevis, and seeing the pride and excitement that came from that collaboration reinforced how important this work is.

Authentic representation matters because stories shape how people see themselves and how the world sees them. When audiences encounter honest, multidimensional portrayals of Caribbean people and culture, it breaks stereotypes and fosters deeper human connection. Representation is not just about visibility. It’s about dignity, truth, and ownership of our stories.