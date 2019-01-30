Lyric Live All-Star Show Returns to Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

MIAMI – In celebration of Black History Month, The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. culminates the 5th season of Lyric Live with the Lyric Live All-Star show on February 1, 2019.

This amateur night showcase happens every First Friday of the month, and has become one of Miami’s staple arts and cultural shows.

Hosted by South Florida comedian Chello Davis, the show promises to showcase the talented winners from each month of the regular season.

The Lyric Live All-Stars celebrity judges include; DJ TrapHouse, Kent Jones, Supa Cindy, and Zoey Dollaz.

The Black Archives is sponsored by the City of Miami Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network.

Tickets are available here.

The Lyric Live show format features amateur entertainers who take the stage to perform with hopes to sway the audience towards applause over boos and avoid being danced off the stage by the Showtyme Junkanoo Band. Contestants compete to win over the Lyric Live audience in hopes to ultimately win the $500 cash prize awarded each show. Each month’s winner returns the following month to defend their title with a new set of competitors.

The season ends with a special Lyric Live All Stars show featuring each month’s winner, special guest performers, and celebrity judges.

“The success of Lyric Live over the past 5 seasons has let our organization know that this is something that the community wants and needs,” said Timothy A. Barber, Black Archives executive director. “The participants are eager to share their talents, and the audience is eager to share their opinions on how talented — or not – the performers are. It’s a great night out, and it’s all happening right in the heart of Overtown at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater.”

Lyric Live All Stars

February 1- Happy Hour 7 p.m.; Showtime 8 p.m. at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, tickets are $15 House Seating; $20 Grand Stage Seating; $25 Orchestra Seating, $35 Balcony VIP Seating.