Join us for Rhythm by the River: A Family-Friendly Music Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the New Year with the Fourth Annual Rhythm by the River: A Festival Celebrating Black Voices featuring music and activities for the entire family to enjoy on Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Esplanade Park overlooking the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free.

Presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc. with support from TD Charitable Foundation, Rhythm by the River brings to the Esplanade stage many of the talented performers in the community.

Rhythm by the River Performers

To get things started on the main stage, Dillard High School ’s nationally renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble puts the afternoon in full swing.

Next up, inspirational soul songstress La Vie will serenade audiences with smooth sophisticated sounds evocative of her Haitian heritage.

Jamaican Roots Reggae trio The Fantells will blend sweet melodies with Caribbean beats.

Vincentian Soca singer Kevin Lyttle, best known for his 2003 Billboard single “Turn Me On,” closes out the afternoon, bringing everyone to their feet with his red-hot dance hits.

Community Workshops

In addition to the live musical performances, the audience can participate in three free community workshops throughout the afternoon in the Broward Center’s Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom featuring the Moving Music Museum with Michael Gil and African Dance with Anita MacBeth.

In the park, the day’s festivities also feature free activities in the Baptist Health Activity Zone including arts and crafts, face painting, a community mural and interactive games for the whole family. Guests can savor the flavors of J&J Soul Food, Tropical Soul Food, Reggae Beets and cupcakes from Sweet Sensations by Charlene. Community partners will also have booths set up along the perimeter of the park.

Co-presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc. with support from TD Charitable Foundation, Rhythm by the River is part of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative which focuses on how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial equity.

To learn more about Arts for Action: Black Voices upcoming events or to get involved, visit BrowardCenter.org or email [email protected] .

Rhythm by the River is proudly supported by radio media sponsor Cox Media Group and will be hosted live by Rodney Baltimore, mornings on Hot 105 and K Foxx of 99 JAMZ.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.