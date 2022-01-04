Joel Gresham’s Art on Display at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

[PLANTATION] – Heralding the new year with a bold step into the world of fine art, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will kick off its 2022 calendar with a one-man show by world-renown fine artist Joel Gresham. Joel Gresham: Life as a Canvas will run from January 15th through March 13th, with an opening reception on January 15th from 6 to 9p.m. The collection of Gresham’s work spans the decades of his 42-year career.

The energy and contained movement of figures pictured in his work are a direct link to his Caribbean heritage. In addition to a contagious beat of the region’s artistic and musical traditions. “As an expressionist, I am moved emotionally through a creative process of the way I see the world… allowing me to use my imagination to experiment on this canvas we call earth,” said Gresham.

Extensive Collection

With a fine art education from Atlanta, Georgia, his work has brought him significant acclaim over the years. Gresham’s pieces can be found in public and private collections. Including those of Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and the late Muhammad Ali. His personal roots include connections to Jamaica and Haiti, as well as time spent living in Jamaica and Cuba.

“Joel Gresham’s voluptuous human figures, with their vivid movement, vibrancy, obscured faces and distinctive dispositions are an emotionally charged joy to behold,” said Island SPACE co-founder Calibe Thompson. “Each image is intrinsically Caribbean, conjuring the imagination. The collection, which also includes pop art and abstract pieces, offers a perfect start to our upcoming ‘Year of the Caribbean Story’. We look forward to art-lovers across the spectrum visiting to enjoy it.”

Access to the gallery is included with general museum entry. Visit islandspacefl.org to learn about this and other activities and exhibitions at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00a.m. through 7:00p.m. and Sundays from 11:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General entry fees are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Donations, sponsorships, memberships and volunteer commitments are encouraged.

Support for Island SPACE

Island SPACE is supported in part by Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, Westfield Broward Mall, and the Broward County Cultural Division. In addition to the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund, Blockbuster Entertainment Unrestricted Fund, Robert E. Dooley Unrestricted Fund for Broward, Harold D. Franks Fund, and Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund.