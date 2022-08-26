Entertainment

Uplift & Talis Have Us In A” Limbo” With Their New Summer Video

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The up-tempo party song “Limbo” made its debut late last year, but the single is now catching on and creating quite a buzz for Uplift and the artist featuring another dancehall newcomer Talis.Limbo’, produced by Uplift Entertainment /Head Noize was inspired by the legendary Bogle and dancehall pop sound.

“I intended to create a fun uptempo song with an international appeal while also representing the land I come from.”

Currently, the song has over 32K views on YouTube without any major promo behind it. Additionally, the song has been featured in rotation on Jamaica local radio like Suncity and ZIP 103 Fm.

“My fans love that song. It’s a happy dancing song they love to sing along and dance to. So we did a song competition alongside popular dancehall street dancer Shelly Belly with the fans showcasing their dance moves to the song. We received videos from participants all over the world! New York, Finland, Jamaica, etc.”.

 

 

