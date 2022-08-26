Uplift & Talis Have Us In A” Limbo” With Their New Summer Video

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The up-tempo party song “Limbo” made its debut late last year, but the single is now catching on and creating quite a buzz for Uplift and the artist featuring another dancehall newcomer Talis. ‘Limbo’, produced by Uplift Entertainment /Head Noize was inspired by the legendary Bogle and dancehall pop sound.

“I intended to create a fun uptempo song with an international appeal while also representing the land I come from.”

Currently, the song has over 32K views on YouTube without any major promo behind it. Additionally, the song has been featured in rotation on Jamaica local radio like Suncity and ZIP 103 Fm.