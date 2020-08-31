Joe Biden to Deliver Remarks in Pennsylvania

DELAWARE – On Monday, August 31, Joe Biden will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?

COVID runs unchecked throughout the country, killing thousands of Americans a week and turning our economy upside down. Parents around the country are struggling to send their kids to school safely. And Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country.

On Monday, Joe Biden will offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden’s America.