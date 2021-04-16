Broward County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Portal Opens April 19

[BROWARD COUNTY] – The Broward County Commission, with funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, will be allocating emergency funding to eligible residents who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application portal is scheduled to open on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Documentation Needed

Those applying will need to provide documentation such as bank statements, copies of their lease, unemployment verification. In addition, will need to meet certain criteria such as demonstrating a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Residents are encouraged to start gathering supporting documents. More instructions will be provided following the launch of the application portal.

Eligibility

Eligibility requirements and a list of documents needed can be found by visiting Broward.org/RentAssistance