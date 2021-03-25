Broward County Expands Eligibility Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccinations

[BROWARD COUNTY] – On Thursday, March 25th Governor Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.

Beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

DOH-Broward encourages individuals to use the statewide appointment system to reserve their place in line. Individuals can pre-register for the vaccine by calling: 866- 201-6313, or 844-252-2003 for TTY users, or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov. All eligible individuals will be contacted by phone, email or text when an appointment is available for them.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve even more Broward County residents as we work with Broward County, Broward Sheriff’s Office, municipalities, municipal law enforcement and EMS/Fire-Rescue to protect our community against COVID-19,” Department of Health in Broward County Health Officer Dr. Paula Thaqi said.

“The expansion of the priority groups is yet another critical step in combatting the virus in Broward County and in the state of Florida.” DOH-Broward is working with partners to expand vaccination sites to continue serving eligible populations. The Department will provide updates to the public as these plans are finalized.

In addition, the City of Miramar has now opened a permanent COVID-19 vaccine site at Vizcaya Park in Miramar.

For more information on the Governor’s announcement, click HERE