JN Money Services Expands JN Money Online to Rhode Island

SOUTH FLORIDA – JN Money Services (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of JN Money Services Limited, will be expanding its money transfer and payment services across the United States, to the state of Rhode Island. This expansion will facilitate the company’s introduction of its JN Money Online platform to residents of Rhode Island, as well as the establishment of agents in key communities, to provide a safe and convenient way to send funds to Jamaica and other destinations. The move represents a significant step in the company’s ongoing effort to strengthen its presence in key diaspora markets, particularly the United States.

Horace Hines, general manager, JN Money Services, who has been instrumental in driving the company’s international growth strategy, is pleased about the expansion.

“This milestone is part of our broader mission to deepen engagement with diaspora communities by offering Jamaicans and other Caribbean nationals living abroad reliable and accessible money transfer solutions.”

“We welcome Rhode Island to our growing network, and we look forward to providing the community with the convenience of our online platform,” he said adding that operations will begin in July.

Rhode Island will join the list of other states including Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania where JN Money operates.

Mr Hines noted that remittances play a vital role in the lives of families and individuals, helping them support loved ones, cover essential expenses, fund education, and manage property or investments in their home countries.

Plans are underway to further expand into other states before the end of the year.

JN Money Services Limited is a member of The Jamaica National Group.