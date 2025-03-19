JN Money’s Maxine Hinds Keeping Jamaicans and their US Families Connected

SOUTH FLORIDA – As the only female Regional Manager for JN Money Services (JNMS), Maxine Hinds plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the lives of countless Jamaicans living in Jamaica and in the United States of America.

While many might seek recognition for their efforts, she finds fulfillment in knowing that her work positively impacts families, even if her contributions go unnoticed.

“I must be a shadow in the background always,” she said of herself.

20 Year Career With JN Money Service

For the past six years, Ms. Hinds has been the regional manager for JNMS USA South Region. She has worked hard to keep families connected and supported. She ensures that funds flow smoothly back to Jamaica.

Ms. Hinds has been with JN Money for nearly 20 years. Before that, she worked at The Jamaica National Group. There, she was a mortgage broker and a customer service manager.

“I am passionate about what I do and not because I want people to see me or know me. I just need to make sure that what I am doing, I do to the best of my ability and make sure that whoever I am serving is satisfied with the service they receive. I’m always thinking about the next person,” she said.

Ms. Hinds grew up in St. Elizabeth and Kingston, Jamaica. She attended two all-girl high schools and The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Now, as a regional manager, she leads 17 staff members and 20 agents. They work in Florida, Georgia, and Panama City in the Panhandle. She believes her small team does important work for the region. They focus on providing an excellent customer experience, especially as the business changes.

“Person’s loyalty will waiver much easier these days because it is a competitive business,” she said, pointing out that they have had to get creative to drive continued success in the region. “One of the things that appeal to our clients is that when they walk into our location, they’re getting a piece of Jamaica. They can’t walk into some places and speak patois but when they come in here, they speak it and we understand and so apart from doing what we can, we know the comfort that persons feel when they come in and talk to our people here,” she shared.

Emphasising the importance of the business to Jamaica’s development, Ms Hinds said she likes to be involved in all aspects of the operations and consistently checks in to hear from those she leads.

Over the years, the JN Money brand has evolved to support customers locally and abroad with a variety of services beyond sending cash to their loved ones. Their offerings also include paying bills in Jamaica, sending money to bank accounts and topping up prepaid mobile phones.

“You must be familiar with all aspects of your environment so that should something happen, you know how best to react to the situation. You cannot delegate work and don’t know what the person is doing,” she said. “Our work is significant and even if we don’t hold a large share of the market, we know the impact we have in Jamaica is meaningful. We provide that vital link from the US to Jamaica, helping people take care of essential financial transactions back home. We’re a crucial part of that connection,” Ms Hinds added.

Mentor and Role Model

Her commitment and guidance have been recognized and valued by the team members she oversees. Bertrand Fisher is a regional sales representative. He has worked with Ms. Hinds for 15 years in the JNMS USA South Region.

He sees her as a mentor and a role model. Mr. Fisher said that Ms. Hinds’ calm and steady approach inspires confidence in the team. Her deep understanding of the business helps everyone feel secure.

“She’s direct but approachable. The frontline staff especially knows that she is there to support them and that makes all the difference,” he shared adding that she works hard behind the scenes without seeking recognition. “She has a reserved personality, and she doesn’t seek the spotlight but by working with her over the years, you get to understand why. She’s someone who’s content to do the work quietly without ever needing the attention. It’s why we deem it so important that we recognise women like her working in the background during International Women’s Month who are keenly focused on ‘action’,” he concluded, playing on the theme for this year’s International Women’s Month, ‘Accelerating Action’.

Outside of work, Ms. Hinds lives a quiet life as a mother to her adult son. He is now focused on his own path. With fewer personal demands, she said she keeps pushing herself to do well and always give her best.