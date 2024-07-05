JN Group Companies Reopen Today to Serve the Public

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As Jamaicans and Caymanians move into recovery mode following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, all JN Group member companies in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will reopen to serve the public today, July 5.

All offices will be operating during their normal business hours. This includes most JN Bank locations, as assessments are still being conducted on the readiness of some branches, particularly in the parish of St Elizabeth, where Hurricane Beryl had the greatest impact in Jamaica.

Twenty of our 145 ATMs in Jamaica remain affected by the hurricane, as JN Bank works with the responsible data provider to gradually restore service. Persons may continue to access cash and conduct transactions at all other JN Bank ATMs, as well as use their JN cards, including JN Money remittance cards, at MultiLink ATMs and for purchases via point-of-sale at merchants.

JN Group’s online platforms, which were unaffected by the hurricane, also continue to operate as normal. JN members may conduct transactions via JN Bank LIVE online banking, including ACH and RTGS bank transfers. Services are also available via its JN General Insurance online platform, JNGI Online; its JN Fund Managers platforms, Bloom and JNFM Online, as well as JN Life Insurance platform and JN Money Online.

Hurricane Recovery Aid

As part of its hurricane response mechanism, the JN Group will shortly be rolling out support to members to aid in their recovery. Details of this support and other updates will be provided in the days ahead via the media, JN’s social media platforms, websites, and via email.

JN maintains its best wishes for all Jamaica to experience a speedy recovery.