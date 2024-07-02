South Florida Organizations to Provide Assistance for Victims of Hurricane Beryl

MIAMI — Global Empowerment Mission and Partners Caribbean Consular Corps (“CCC”) are joining hands to communicate efforts that are underway following the aftermath of hurricane BERYL, which affected Grenada, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and Barbados.

At this scheduled press conference, GEM and CCC will lay out the immediate plan for aid efforts to those impacted by Hurricane BERYL.

Consul Generals in attendance will include the Hon. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica and Dean of the CCC; the Hon. Rudy Grant, Consul General of Barbados; the Hon. Darrel Montrope, Consul General of St. Lucia; Dianne Perrotte, Deputy Consul General for Grenada; other Caribbean consular representatives; and members of the Caribbean Strong Relief Fund, a volunteer network of SFL Caribbean community leaders mobilizing aid to the region.

This year is predicted to be one of the most destructive hurricane seasons yet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) predicts an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, driven by La Niña and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures. The forecast includes 17 to 25 total named storms, with 4 to 7 potentially becoming major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher).

The Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Caribbean Consular Corps (CCC), and SFL Caribbean Strong will meet at the GEM headquarters. GEM is located at 1850 NW 84th Ave #100, Doral, FL 33126. They are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 11:00 AM EST.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Global Empowerment Mission was formed in response to the 2010 Haiti Earthquake. Our objective is to deliver the most aid to the most people in need in the shortest amount of time and with the least cost to our donors.

With speed, efficiency, and local expertise, we have deployed over 355 disaster relief missions in 57 countries and all 50 states. GEM is 4-star rated by Charity Navigator, earning 100% across all four categories (Accountability & Finance, Impact & Results, Leadership & Adaptability, Culture and community).

Our dollar-to-impact multiplier ensures maximum effect in the communities served, with 97% of every dollar donated going to mission-related activities. We utilize a smart partnership model of donors, volunteers, and local stakeholders to make our work possible.

Caribbean Consular Corps (CCC)

The CCC is a grouping of Caribbean Consuls General and Representatives in South Florida organized to facilitate communication and collaboration on regional issues, needs, and challenges of mutual interest.

Caribbean Strong Relief Fund

This volunteer network of SFL Caribbean community leaders is a community-driven initiative established with the support of the Miami Foundation. This fund represents a coalition of community leaders, promoters, local small businesses, and non-profit organizations. The group is united to raise awareness and provide critical financial support, immediate supplies, and necessities throughout the Caribbean. Particularly, during hurricane season and natural disasters. The mission is to mobilize resources quickly and efficiently to ensure those affected by natural disasters receive the assistance they need to rebuild and recover. The U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund is held under the care and auspices of The Miami Foundation.