Jamaica Looking To Increase Engagement with Diaspora in Science, Technology and Innovation

By Derrick Scott

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says the Ministry is looking to increase engagement with the diaspora in the areas of science, technology and innovation (STI).

“I don’t think we have actively engaged this resource pool. I want to see this change, and I want our talented and experienced scientists, engineers, mathematicians and technologists to make a greater effort to contribute and engage us back on the rock. My Ministry will certainly keep the doors open, as we need your help in our quest to solve our national challenges with home-grown innovation,” he said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica College Old Boys’ Association of New York (JCOBA-NY) Third Annual Griffin Awards and Fundraiser at the SVA Theatre in New York City on June 9.

Dr. Wheatley said that the application of a culture of science and technology throughout the society will bring the greatest prosperity to citizens and make Jamaica more globally competitive.

He told the large audience that STI “must be treated with the utmost priority in our country and Jamaica’s brilliant scientific minds, whether at home or in the diaspora, must be accommodated under the umbrella of a modern national policy and strategy”.

He noted that the Ministry has crafted a National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy “to take Jamaica well into the future”, and the document will be submitted to Cabinet shortly.

During the function, Minister Wheatley was presented with JCOBA’s Inaugural Science and Technology Leadership Award in recognition of his stellar work in driving Jamaica’s transition into a world-class society through innovation in science, energy and technology.

The presentation was made by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

The Distinguished Alumnus Award went to four past students – businessmen Gary “Butch” Hendrickson and Drs. William Foster, Paul Lindo and Dwight Williams.

Dr. Robynne Chutkan and Vanessa Noel received the Woman of Distinction Award; while the Jamaica Brand Ambassador Award went to Wenford Patrick Simpson.