Jamaica’s Technology Minister Receives Inaugural Leadership Award

By Derrick Scott

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Dr. the Hon Andrew Wheatley has lauded the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York (JCOB-NY) for its significant contribution to the advancement of science and technology in the Diaspora and Jamaica.

“I welcome the focus of your organization on implementing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education program for national development. There is no doubt that Jamaica College (JC) is the home for robotics innovation.”

Delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica College Association’s 3rd Annual Griffin Award and Fundraiser, at the SVA Theatre in New York City on Saturday, June 9, 2018, the minister pointed to JC’s robotics team winning the prestigious Inspire Award at the first Tech Challenge in New York as a remarkable achievement by the students.

Minister Wheatley was the recipient of the Jamaica College Old Boys Association Inaugural Science and Technology Leadership Award which was presented to him by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

The minister further commended the association for its project team work which is geared towards upgrading Jamaica’s national workforce with a target of thirty thousand students with 21st century skills by 2030.

For his part , President of the JCOB-NY Carl Bennett described Dr. Wheatley as beacon of light and hope for a nation in need of direction towards competence, science and technology. “Your achievement as an academic, researcher, innovator and public servant has improved the lives of untold thousands of Jamaicans, he said.”

During the event, the association also recognized and presented awards to several individuals: Dr. Robynne Chupkan and Vanessa Nole who both received the Woman of Distinction Award while Wenford Patrick Simpson received the Jamaica Brand Ambassador Award. The Distinguished Luminous Award went to four past students – Gary “Butch” Hendrickson, Drs. William Foster, Paul Lindo and Dwight Williams.

The screening of Trevor Rhone’s iconic film “Smile Orange” was the headline entertainment for the evening.