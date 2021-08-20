Jamaicans.com Founder Xavier Murphy Honored by the City of Miami Gardens

[MIAMI GARDENS] – Xavier Murphy, the founder of the premier Jamaican online platform Jamaicans.com, was honored by the City of Miami Gardens, at the Reggae Summer Splash event on August 7, 2021, which marked the 59th anniversary of Jamaican independence.

Cultural Icon Outstanding Jamaican American Award

Murphy was honored with the Cultural Icon Outstanding Jamaican American Award for his contributions to the community provided through Jamaicans.com. Commenting on his award, Murphy said, “This honor is very special to me as when I migrated to the USA, I settled in Miami Gardens. It is quite humbling to be recognized in the city where it all started.”

Honorees

Also recognized for their contributions at the Miami Gardens Reggae Summer Splash event were Hortense McGillvery, Basil Cole, Dr. Lavern Deer, Terriann McKenzie, Anthony Amos, Dale Holeness, Suzan McDowell, Tanto Irie, Ian Hamilton, John T, Pat Montague, Enrique Rick Crooks, Pastor Donald Clark Jr., Dr. Thelma Cole, and Rod Stokes.

City Rich In Cultural Diversity

City councilwoman Shannan “Lady” Ighodaro, who hosted the inaugural celebration at the Bunche Park & Pool Recreational Complex, noted that the city’s strength stems from its rich cultural diversity. The recognition of the contributions made by individuals of Jamaican ancestry to the community was a highlight of the event. “Jamaican-Americans have been a staple in our city. In addition, people of Jamaican descent continue to serve our community. Including, first line workers, teachers, nurses, police officers, faith leaders, neighborhood and crime watch volunteers. As a result, we need to let them know we appreciate all of their contributions,” she said.

Live Performances

The event also featured live performances by Mykal Rose and Red Rat. Additionally, there were displays of Jamaican art and artifacts, culinary treats, and a “taste of Jamaica.