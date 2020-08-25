Jamaica’s Track Legend Usain Bolt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s track legend Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s health minister Christopher Tufton confirmed here late Monday.

Tufton said the multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medalist was informed of the result by the ministry. He was tested on Saturday.

In a video posted to social media, the retired sprinter said he was tested for an overseas business trip.

He stated that while not experiencing any symptoms, he placed himself in quarantine.

“I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” Bolt said.

Meanwhile, prime minister Andrew Holness told media that the police are investigating circumstances surrounding Bolt’s 34th birthday party here on August 21.

Videos posted on social media showed Bolt and patrons partying without masks and no social distancing.

His guests reportedly included star soccer players Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen.

Holness added that the police will report soon on their investigation.

Bolt is the latest high-profile Jamaican to test positive for the coronavirus. Others include the country’s police commissioner, a parish mayor and businessman Chris Dehring.

The health ministry has reported a spike in coronavirus cases as Jamaicans prepare for general elections on September 3. Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party are seeking a second straight term against the opposition People’s National Party.

Both parties have suspended their campaigns.

Jamaica has 16 fatalities from the coronavirus with 83 new cases reported between Sunday and Monday.

The total number of confirmed infections on the island is 1,612.