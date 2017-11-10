British Airways Supports Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund

LONDON, United Kingdom – A generous contribution by British Airways to the Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) was gratefully received by its president, Karolin Troubetzkoy this week.

Speaking at World Travel Market in London, where the check was presented on behalf of British Airways and British Airways Holidays, Troubetzkoy warmly thanked the airline’s representatives: “This is not just a handshake, this is a £25,000 handshake! On behalf of our Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, we are extremely grateful!”

In addition to the contribution to the Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund of CHTA, which represents private sector tourism companies, Troubetzkoy noted the British airline also presented an additional £25,000 to the intergovernmental Caribbean Tourism Organization for its fund.

The Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund unites the Caribbean hotel and tourism industry with the noted Tourism Cares organization, which has helped to lead private sector relief efforts globally following crises. The fund invites tourism industry stakeholders and global allies to pool their resources in support of vulnerable areas of the Caribbean.

It focuses on islands directly affected by the hurricanes, complementing relief efforts and empowering the tourism sector to combine and leverage resources to help the region bounce back better than before.

Donations are tax deductible where applicable and can also be made directly online at www.tourismcares.org/caribbean or by check payable to Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund c/o Tourism Cares, 20 Vernon St., Norwood, MA 02062, USA or by donating securities.

Questions may be addressed to vanessa@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.

For travel updates, visit Caribbean Travel Update