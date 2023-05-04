Jamaican Embassy to participate in “Around the World Embassy Tour”

WASHINGTON, DC – On Saturday, May 6, The Jamaican Embassy in Washington will join more than fifty other embassies in the US Capital for Passport DC- Around the World Embassy Tour.

Events DC /Passport DC runs from May 1 through 31 and offers an outstanding array of cultural activities presented at embassy open houses, street festivals, performing arts venues, museums, and special receptions throughout the district.

Jamaica’s Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC Ms. Nicola Barker-Murphy, in commenting on the event said, “Jamaica is thrilled to be joining with other diplomatic Missions in Washington to be part of Events DC Passport DC “Around the World Embassy Tour” (AWET).

AWET is part of a month-long journey around the world highlighting DC’s thriving international diplomatic community and its lively and varied culture.

She pointed out that “events like AWET present a wonderful opportunity to showcase our beautiful country to the world, given the thousands of people from the DMV and overseas who attend this annual event.

Jamaican businesses both locally and those with presence on the ground can engage with participants and share their products and offerings firsthand.

The Embassy team looks forward to welcoming Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica and soon to be friends, to enjoy and sample our rich culture including our world-renowned cuisine and music,” Ms. Barker-Murphy said.

“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attract nearly 27,000 attendees each year and allow the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates.

She said “Washington, DC is a world-class destination for many reasons. With such a high concentration of embassies, locals and tourists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience a wide range of local, national, and international traditions from around the globe.

I love that we can benefit from each other for inspiration and creativity in so many ways—art, cuisine, fashion, dance, music and so much more.”