Peter Morrow, Owner of Jamaica Inn Killed in Plane Crash in Florida

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Bartlett Offers Condolences to Relatives of Peter Morrow, Jamaica Inn Owner

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett says the local tourism industry is in mourning, after learning of the sudden passing of the co-owner of Jamaica Inn, Peter Morrow.

He passed away on Thursday in Ocala, Florida after a small plane he was travelling in crashed into a vehicle. The crash reportedly killed Morrow and the other passenger on board on impact, when the aircraft tried to make an emergency landing, near an outdoor shopping mall in north Florida.

“On behalf of all of the Government of Jamaica, I would like to offer my condolences to the family and close friends of Peter Morrow, during this very difficult time. We are deeply saddened by this news and extend my deepest sympathies, especially to his brother Eric,” said Bartlett.

“Mr Marrow was a brilliant businessman who knew the value of excellent customer service and a kind smile. His passion for tourism is truly unmatched and our local industry will not be the same without him. May his soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” he continued.

According to ABC News the Beechcraft Baron aircraft had just taken off from Ocala International Airport for a maintenance flight before it “crash landed” on a six-lane road, hitting power lines and the Sports Utility Vehicle.

The elderly driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The Gleaner described Morrow as an avid pilot who got his pilot’s licence at the age of 15. Noting that he first came to Jamaica in n the early 50s with his hotel career starting in the 1960s, after he completed his studies in London and Paris.

“I also wish to offer my condolences to the staff of Jamaica Inn, including General Manager Kyle Mais, who I am sure, are shocked and saddened by this news. I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time,” said Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica Inn was established in 1958; it is situated in the tourist resort town of Ocho Rios and has been managed by third-generation owners Peter and Eric Morro, since the 1980s.

Over the years, the luxury hotel has welcomed many celebrity guests and government officials such as Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller, Sir Winston Churchill and Princess Margaret.