Jamaica’s First Black Millionaire George Stiebel Honored With Bust At Devon House

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel, was honored with a bust at the historic Devon House attraction on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The bust, which renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson created, forms part of the property’s courtyard, which was recently renovated by the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

George Stiebel Bust Official Unveiling

Speaking at the official unveiling of the bust, Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett said the inclusion of George Stiebel in the Courtyard’s redesign is significant. Especially, as he is an emblem of resilience and determination and played a pivotal role in shaping Jamaican history. He expressed the significance of Stiebel’s legacy. In addition, its relevance to contemporary discussions about self-perception and the interpretation of history.

“George Stiebel became the epitome of resilience,” Minister Bartlett declared. “As we reflect on our past and the events that have shaped us, we must not throw negative barbs but rather embrace the fact that we are the product of a historical process. Our history, with all its complexities, has made us who we are today.”

Bartlett noted that the unveiling ceremony also marked a broader initiative to transform Kingston into a hub for entertainment, business gastronomy, aesthetics, and rejuvenation. Minister Bartlett explained the vision behind the cultural transformation of Devon House, stating, “We want to reimagine Kingston as a place where people can come to refresh, refurbish, renew, and reacquaint themselves with love, peace, and happiness,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who was present in his capacity of member of parliament for the area, celebrated the occasion as a momentous one for the North St. Andrew constituency, praising George Stiebel as a trailblazer. He encouraged Jamaicans to draw inspiration from Stiebel’s success and not give up in the face of adversity, as symbolised by the newly unveiled bust.

“George Stiebel’s success in business is something we should celebrate here in Jamaica. I think that by unveiling this statue, we are not only paying tribute to his legacy, but it is also an encouragement to other Jamaicans. Notwithstanding, if you fail, don’t give up. This bust is symbolic of what all Jamaicans can achieve if they put their minds to it,” said Chuck.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, echoing the sentiments of her colleagues, emphasised the rich history of Jamaica depicted in George Stiebel’s story. She hoped that the bust would inspire those who visit the space at Devon House to realise their potential and excel against all odds.

“It is my hope that Jamaicans that come through the space here, whose children will experience the wonderful products sold here, will spend some time gazing on the bust of George Stiebel and be moved to realise that they too can excel in whatever they desire,” said Minister Grange.

Devon House Mansion

As one of Jamaica’s historic landmarks, the Devon House Mansion is the architectural manifestation of George Stiebel’s dreams. Acquiring wealth through gold mining in South America, Stiebel, alongside two other affluent Jamaicans, erected grand homes in the late 19th century, forming the renowned Millionaire’s Corner. Stiebel, known as the “black millionaire,” was honoured by Queen Victoria before passing on June 29, 1896, at Devon House.

Today, the Devon House Mansion is a designated national heritage monument and licenced tourist attraction within the Kingston Metropolitan Resort (KMR) area. Beyond its historical significance, the property offers a diverse array of shops, restaurants, cafes, and play areas for children. With its tours of the mansion and well-manicured lawns, Devon House remains an integral part of Jamaica’s architectural heritage. Plus, it is renowned for its world-famous ice cream.