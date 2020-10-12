Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) Hosts Annual High School Forum

“Preparing for the Post-Secondary Exploration” Forum takes place October 27, 2020

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) is committed to engaging Jamaican women in Florida and to give back to the next generation of young women by assisting in the development of leadership and personal skills to operate in a global environment.

JWOF will be hosting its 2020 High School Forum on October 27, 2020, between 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The hour and a half forum will include information on the college application process, tips on selecting your ideal college, attaining academic success in a virtual environment, getting involved on campus, and maintaining your scholarships.

To register for this event, please go to: https://www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com/events

The event will feature a panel of powerful Jamaican women who are leaders in their respective fields.

2020 High School Forum Panelists

Panelists will also include past recipients of the JWOF “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship program. Following the panel discussion, there will be a question and answer session.

The moderator will be their own ‘Next-Gen’ Board Director, Dr. Monique Blake Roswell, Dean of Libraries, and Academic Success Centers at Broward College.

Immediately following the forum, JWOF they will begin accepting applications for its “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship. The $5,000 ($1,250 yearly) scholarship is awarded annually to a first or second generation, Jamaican-American female graduate of a high school in Florida, to attend a post-secondary institution in the Fall of 2021.

Full details regarding the scholarship requirements are available here. Click here to support the JWOF scholarship fund.