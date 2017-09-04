Anniversary Mass of the Thanksgiving commemorates Trinidad’s Independence

MIAMI – The South Florida community is invited to be a part of the 28th Annual Mass of Thanksgiving that will commemorate the 55th Anniversary of Independence of Trinidad and Tobago and the 31st Anniversary of its status as a Republic.

Fr. Jason Boatswain, parish priest of the Church of the Incarnation, Maloney Gardens, Trinidad will be the celebrant. Music ministers from Trinidad are Kay Pierre, martin Millien and Artherly Nicholas.

The Mass will be dedicated to the memory of the late Cyril Lezama, dedicated member of our group and the late Mrs. Lina Mills, lifelong patroness of our community.

The 28th Annual Mass of Thanksgiving will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ the King Catholic Church 16000 S.W. 112 Ave, Miami. The Healing Mass will be on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. A second collection will be made for Fr. Boatswain’s parish.