Dolphins Cancer Challenge VIII scheduled for Feb. 10, 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – This year marks the eighth edition of the popular community event, Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) that raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.

The DCC VIII weekend will commence with the Kickoff Party on Friday, Feb. 9, followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday, Feb. 10 that will include five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K and a finish line celebration concert by the Goo Goo Dolls with Big Head Todd and The Monsters – extending the opportunity for cancer fighters to be of all ages and all capabilities.

DCC VIII will spotlight survivors – their resiliency and path to overcome the obstacles cancer presents in their journey. The Survivor Program presented by the Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation will share the stories of #CancerFighters, those on the front line who galvanize our efforts at the DCC. Survivors within the program receive a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished-shirt, and will be able to partake in a number of events year round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Registration

Register today, here as the Dolphins Cancer Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 10th.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health impact area.

The DCC’s mission is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida’s only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $22.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.