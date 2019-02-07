Jamaican Women of Florida Accepting Applications for Scholarship

“Powerful Women…Next Generation” Scholarship to be awarded March 23rd

SOUTH FLORIDA – Applications are now being accepted for the Jamaican Women of Florida “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship.

The scholarship, renewable annually, is awarded to a first or second generation, Jamaican-American female high school student attending college in Fall 2019.

Valued at $1,250 yearly, the scholarship will encourage the recipient to achieve her four-year educational goal at a tertiary institution.

Jamaican Women of Florida Scholarship Criteria

In order to meet the criteria for the scholarship opportunity, the candidate must be a resident of South Florida, and have a high school graduating 3.5 GPA, which must be maintained throughout the tenure of the scholarship, and evidenced on transcript provided from her school.

As part of the qualifying criteria, the candidate must compose an essay (not more than two (2) pages, double-spaced), explaining why she should be awarded this scholarship.

The candidate is also required to demonstrate commitment as a volunteer in community projects by performing a minimum of forty hours per semester.

The application material should include the following:

The essay

List of volunteer/community projects and

School transcript

One or two letters of recommendation – one must be from school administrator, teacher or guidance counsellor

A resume and signed photograph of the candidate

These must be accompanied by candidate’s contact information (name/address/telephone/email address).

The information must be emailed to Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) at scholarships@jamaicanwomenofflorida.com and must be received by Saturday, February 23, 2019 by 6:00 p.m.

The recipient of the Powerful Women….Next Generation Annual Renewable Scholarship will be notified and is expected to be awarded at the sixth anniversary celebration of the JWOF organization which takes place at the Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Luncheon, to be held on Saturday, March 23, at the Jungle Island, Miami Beach.

Further details regarding the scholarship and anniversary celebration is available here.

Scholarship Networking Event

The Jamaica Women of Florida (JWOF) in conjunction with Broward County Libraries Division will be hosting a Scholarship Networking event on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 6:00p.m. at the South Regional/Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines 33024..

Female high school seniors of Jamaican heritage are invited to attend and apply for a 4 year scholarship offered by JWOF, get information about other scholarships and receive information about the college experience and careers. Parents are encouraged to attend.

The event will include a panel discussion and access to BRACE advisors. This is a free event and lite refreshments will be served.

To R.S.V.P. call 954-245-9604 or MKANDEVENTS@OUTLOOK.COM. For directions call 954-201-8825.

