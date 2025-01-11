Jamaican Wesley Frater Receives Prestigious Proclamation from Miami-Dade Mayor

MIAMI – Wesley Frater, a Jamaican leader in South Florida sports, received a special Proclamation from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. This happened during the 27th Annual South Florida Athletic Awards. The presentation took place at the Warren Henry Auto Dealership in Miami, the title sponsor of the event.

This year’s Awards celebrated the great achievements of South Florida’s best athletes, coaches, and sports leaders. The theme was: “Athletes Are Awarded… Legends Are Honored“.

Major sponsors included Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Nike, Publix Supermarkets, and the law firm Legon Fodiman Sudduth, P.A. They came together to honor excellence in sportsmanship, leadership, and community service.

The proclamation recognized Wesley Frater for his strong dedication to improving local sports programs. He has mentored young people and created chances for athletes. These opportunities help them both on and off the field.

“The 27th Annual South Florida Athletic Awards is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of talent, perseverance, and unity,” said Frater during his acceptance speech. “I am deeply honored by this recognition and remain committed to the mission of supporting the next generation of athletes and leaders.”

The event took place in a lively, family-friendly setting. It continued to highlight the best sports talent in South Florida. It also helped build pride in the community.