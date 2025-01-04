27th Annual Tournament of Champions South Florida Athletic Awards
MIAMI – South Florida Tournament of Champions, Inc. is excited to announce the list of student-athletes selected for the 27th Annual South Florida High School Athletic Awards & Player of the Year ceremony. These 20 outstanding football players from the Class of 2025 have been invited to represent their schools, counties, and communities in this prestigious event. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 1130 a.m. at the Warren Henry Automotive Headquarters in Miami, FL. 2300 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181
South Florida Athletic Awards Recipients
The following student-athletes will be honored for their exceptional achievements on the football field:
- Lincoln Graf – Delray Atlantic
- Yohan Li Louis – Calvary Christian
- Malachi Toney – American Heritage
- Cam Sapp – Miami Palmetto
- Jerrmyll Ray – Belle Glade Central
- Ben Diaz – Plantation American Heritage
- Hector Chavez – Christopher Columbus
- Randy Adrika – Miami Central
- Darryll Desir – Miami Norland
- Davion Dixon – Miami Palmetto
- Ezekiel Marcelin – Central
- Joshua McDowell – Miami Southridge
- Lewenski Ydore – North Miami Senior
- Jerrad Smith – Miami Norland
- Bryce Fitzgerald – Christopher Columbus
- Chris Ewald – Hollywood Chaminade Madonna
- Antonio Branch – Miami Northwestern
- Camari Hall – Hollywood Chaminade Madonna
- Byron Louis – Plantation American Heritage
- Teddy Hoffman – Delray Atlantic
Honoring Top Football Players
The South Florida Athletic Awards has long been known for honoring top talent, with past honorees including NFL stars such as Brandon Harris, Roscoe Parrish, Asante Samuel, Geno Smith, Tutu Atwell, Ruben Bain, Wesley Bassainte, Jordan Battle, Leonard Taylor, Jeremiah Smith, Dalvin Cook.
Presenting this award is of special importance to the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Warren Henry Zinn, as he places high value on giving back to his community. Warren has always been a supporter of student-athletes. Being raised in an inner-city community, Zinn knows first hand how hard student-athletes work to perform at the exceptional level they do while balancing their other responsibilities. Having Warren Henry Auto Group honor their hard work is just one of the various ways Zinn lends his support.
South Florida Athletic Awards Community Outreach
The event will also feature community outreach initiatives, including a hospital visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on January 7, 2025, at 3 p.m. Players will engage with patients and share their inspiring stories. After the visit, the athletes will participate in an Academic and Human Development Symposium, providing them with insights alike the NFL Rookie Orientation process.
Warren Zinn South Florida Player of Year Presentation
Additionally, Publix Supermarkets will recognize the Academic Athlete of the Year, and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will honor the South Florida Coaches of the Year, Legon Fodiman Sudduth P.A. Community Service Award. Event will end with the the selection of the Warren Zinn South Florida Player of Year Presentation.