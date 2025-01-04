27th Annual Tournament of Champions South Florida Athletic Awards

MIAMI – South Florida Tournament of Champions, Inc. is excited to announce the list of student-athletes selected for the 27th Annual South Florida High School Athletic Awards & Player of the Year ceremony. These 20 outstanding football players from the Class of 2025 have been invited to represent their schools, counties, and communities in this prestigious event. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 1130 a.m. at the Warren Henry Automotive Headquarters in Miami, FL. 2300 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181

South Florida Athletic Awards Recipients

The following student-athletes will be honored for their exceptional achievements on the football field:

Lincoln Graf – Delray Atlantic

Yohan Li Louis – Calvary Christian

Malachi Toney – American Heritage

Cam Sapp – Miami Palmetto

Jerrmyll Ray – Belle Glade Central

Ben Diaz – Plantation American Heritage

Hector Chavez – Christopher Columbus

Randy Adrika – Miami Central

Darryll Desir – Miami Norland

Davion Dixon – Miami Palmetto

Ezekiel Marcelin – Central

Joshua McDowell – Miami Southridge

Lewenski Ydore – North Miami Senior

Jerrad Smith – Miami Norland

Bryce Fitzgerald – Christopher Columbus

Chris Ewald – Hollywood Chaminade Madonna

Antonio Branch – Miami Northwestern

Camari Hall – Hollywood Chaminade Madonna

Byron Louis – Plantation American Heritage

Teddy Hoffman – Delray Atlantic

Honoring Top Football Players

The South Florida Athletic Awards has long been known for honoring top talent, with past honorees including NFL stars such as Brandon Harris, Roscoe Parrish, Asante Samuel, Geno Smith, Tutu Atwell, Ruben Bain, Wesley Bassainte, Jordan Battle, Leonard Taylor, Jeremiah Smith, Dalvin Cook.

Presenting this award is of special importance to the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Warren Henry Zinn, as he places high value on giving back to his community. Warren has always been a supporter of student-athletes. Being raised in an inner-city community, Zinn knows first hand how hard student-athletes work to perform at the exceptional level they do while balancing their other responsibilities. Having Warren Henry Auto Group honor their hard work is just one of the various ways Zinn lends his support.

South Florida Athletic Awards Community Outreach

The event will also feature community outreach initiatives, including a hospital visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on January 7, 2025, at 3 p.m. Players will engage with patients and share their inspiring stories. After the visit, the athletes will participate in an Academic and Human Development Symposium, providing them with insights alike the NFL Rookie Orientation process.

Additionally, Publix Supermarkets will recognize the Academic Athlete of the Year, and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will honor the South Florida Coaches of the Year, Legon Fodiman Sudduth P.A. Community Service Award. Event will end with the the selection of the Warren Zinn South Florida Player of Year Presentation.