Jamaican Students Receive Scholarships at Howard University

WASHINGTON, DC – Twenty-five Jamaican students enrolled at Howard University will be awarded scholarships totaling $102,000 by the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) .

The recipients will be recognized at the organization’s 6th annual fundraising event, HUes of Blue. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Bancroft S. Gordon Scholarship Award

Each awardee receives US $4,000 in scholarships to help offset their tuition. This year, two students will be recognized with the inaugural Bancroft S. Gordon Scholarship Award which celebrates excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and community engagement. The award honors the late Bancroft Gordon, a Howard Alumni and football player.

JHUAN’s Chairman and Howard University Board Member, Donald Christian, said, “I am honored to be a part of a community that supports Jamaican students who have navigated challenges to pursue their studies. As an alumnus, it is critical that we identify ways by which we can bolster our academic institutions while supporting our students.”

Fundraising Efforts for Jamaican Students

Fundraising efforts continue through the end of the year. Donations are still being accepted for the scholarship fund.

The event will be hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, a co-founder and leading advocate of the organization at her Chevy Chase residence.

HUes of Blue will for the second year, recognize exemplary Howard Alumni with JHUAN’s IMPACT AWARD for distinction in professional achievements, leadership qualities, and service to their communities.

IMPACT Award Recipient

This year’s IMPACT Award will go to a Jamaican architect in the luxury and hospitality industry and CEO of Design HQ, Isiaa Madden, a graduate of Howard University’s School of Architecture with an exemplary career in launching innovative designs.

These include Hotel projects such as Riu Hotels Jamaica, Excellence, Oyster Bay Resort, The Royal Decameron, Hyatt Ziva and Zilaria, Half Moon Resort, Princess Resort, Hard Rock & Unico Hotel and the most recent Pinnacle Jamaica.

In addition, Entrepreneurs and philanthropists Heather and Kevin Reid will receive the IMPACT AWARD for their work with the Blue Lagoon Foundation.

This is an organization they co-founded to fund philanthropic programs, including initiatives that help children in Jamaica further their education.

Established in 2018, JHUAN’s mission is to identify and provide access to high-potential Jamaican students. Especially, those who are facing critical financial needs. The organization provides scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and career development resources. Now in its sixth year, JHUAN has awarded 89 scholarships totaling US$356,000.

JHUAN is led by a 17-member Board that provides strategic leadership and oversight.