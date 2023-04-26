Afro-Caribbean Faiths Demystified in a “Supa-Natural” Panel Discussion at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

PLANTATION – Vodou, Orisha and other Afro-Caribbean faiths will take center stage as the subjects of a humanities panel discussion at South Florida’s Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Practices like these, Jamaican Rastafari and Trinidadian Shango have typically conjured negative connotations, both in the Caribbean region and beyond it. Yet these are the faiths that most closely connect the many Black Caribbean people to their Yoruba African ancestry.

Esteemed Panelists

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will welcome a panel of academic professionals, faith leaders and subject matter experts. They will explore the origins, impact and stigmas associated with these faiths.

Panelists include Vodou priestess Dr. Charlene Desir, Yoruba High Chief Nathaniel Styles and educator Dr. Clyde Bailey. Pastor, author and educator Dr Owen Facey will be the moderator. They will take part in the presentation titled “SUPA-NATURAL: An Afro-Caribbean Faith and Spirituality Panel Discussion”. The panel is meant to demystify and resolve misconceptions about Afro-Caribbean spiritual practices in an effort to elevate the dialogue surrounding them.

Register to Attend or Watch Virtually

Interested attendees within driving distance of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation, Florida are invited to this free event. Register at islandspacefl.org/faithtalk2023. Remote viewers may also watch the live stream and ask questions during the discussion by visiting islandspacefl.org/supanatural.

Funding

Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Jack Belt Memorial Fund, Ginny and Tom Miller Fund, Stearns Weaver Miller Fund for the Arts, Harold D. Franks Fund.