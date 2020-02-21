Digicel and Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup Strengthen Partnership

// // //

Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup Tournament Celebrates 20th Anniversary

//

MIAMI – Digicel, the total communication and entertainment provider for the Caribbean, Central America, and the Asia Pacific, will be present in the 2020 Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup to be held from March 1 to May 17 in the North Miami Stadium.

This is the event’s 20th anniversary, and, as in previous years, Digicel continues being the presenting sponsor.

The 2020 Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup will feature 16 soccer teams across South Florida that will start playing on March 1 for everyone to watch.

During the Cup’s opening day, attendees will also be able to enjoy performances from Yani Martelly, Klass, Disip, Kenny, TonyMix – DJ, Paz-DJ, AJ 305, Rara Lakay, among others.

“This is one of the biggest and most exciting events for our Haitian community, and we are more than proud to be a sponsor year after year. We want to be present and support our community in any way we can. There’s no better occasion than this one,” mentioned Richard Mas, General Manager for Digicel in Miami.

During this time of the year, Digicel developed two exciting new promotions for the Haitian and Caribbean communities to enjoy.

Cash Drop WINsday, where anyone that sends a $10 plan or Top Up using digiceltopup.com will give the chance to their loved one to win their share of up to $12,750 in cash and prizes. Winners will be announced every Wednesday until the end of March.

And Refund$20/$20, where anyone in the US and Canada that sends a plan or Top Up valued at $20 or more to a Digicel phone will participate in the raffle of 20 gift cards a day valued at $20/each. The winning team of senders and receivers will be notified via text. Refund$20/$20 will be live from March 1 until April 20.

The 2020 Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup is a unique event that combines the best in soccer and music for the Haitian community in South Florida.

“This cultural event belongs to the community, and, year after year, we make it bigger and better with the community in mind,” said Patrick Fabre, owner Kyata Sports Entertainment (KSE) and producer of the Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup.