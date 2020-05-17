By May 17, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Rep. Shevrin Jones, Mayor Dale Holness, and Mayor Francis Suarez to Host Virtual Town Hall on Reopening of South Florida

WEST PARK — On Monday, May 18 at 9:00 AM, Rep. Shevrin Jones, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will host a virtual town hall to discuss the reopening of South Florida amid COVID-19 and answer questions from residents and press about the process.

The virtual town hall will be held via Facebook Live — https://www.facebook.com/RepShevrinJones

