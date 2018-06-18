Jamaican reggae superstar Beres Hammond returns to the Broward Center

The “King of Lovers Rock” Beres Hammond Brings His All Love Tour 2018 to The Broward Center for The Performing Arts

FORT LAUDERDALE – In what has become a highlight of the summer concert scene, Jamaican reggae superstar Beres Hammond returns to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in his All Love Tour 2018 on Friday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring his soulful vibe and smoky-sweet, bourbon-on-the-rocks vocals, Hammond’s hits include “Tempted to Touch,” “I Feel Good,” “Putting Up Resistance,” “Rockaway,” “No Disturb Sign” and many more.

With more than two dozen releases to his name, including Music is Life and One Love, One Life which were both nominated for Grammy® Awards as “Best Reggae Album,” Hammond was awarded the Order of Jamaica for his contribution to the nation’s music industry.

Hammond’s performances are said to deliver the passion of Sam Cooke and the emotional grit of Otis Redding. The comparisons don’t end there: Rolling Stone Magazine reported, “A specialist in intimate love songs often told from the viewpoint of the blue-collar, ‘common man,’ Hammond has been described as his country’s Marvin Gaye, and also its Springsteen.”

Tickets are $35-$125 with $120 tickets for the JetBlue Flight Deck on the Club Level.