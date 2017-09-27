Germany to get a taste of Caribbean Diversity

Bridgetown, Barbados – A diverse collection of food and beverage producers from the Caribbean will descend upon the world’s leading food fair ANUGA in Cologne, Germany next month.

The leading food fair which attracts some 7000 exhibitors from over 100 countries and close to 200,000 visitors will be home to eight producers from the Caribbean under the Caribbean Kitchen pavilion facilitated by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export).

“Food and drinks is such an integral part of Caribbean culture which continues to be in high demand from the European markets. The firms selected to exhibit at this years’ ANUGA exemplify the quality and innovation needed to be successful exporters” highlighted Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of Caribbean Export.

The participating companies include 2016’s Caribbean Exporter of the Year award winners the West Indian Biscuit Company (WIBISCO) manufacturers of cookies and crackers from Barbados.

Following a successful event in 2015, La Benedicta the region’s only producer of apple cider from the Dominican Republic will return.

Four Jamaican firms will be participating for their first time including Coffee Solutions with their Ridgelyne Blue Mountain Coffee; Ecofarms™ producers of organic gourmet honey and healthy honey products; Shavuot producers of herbal teas and powder products using indigenous ingredients such as Soursop and Moringa.

Also from Jamaica is Southside Distributors producers of a range of condiments, canned products, juices and syrups using locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Southside owner Denese Palmer also won female exporter of the year in 2015.

Suriname Candied Fruits are an agro-processor focused of producing a range of tropical fruit products for the global market under the strictest environmentally friendly conditions.

Viking Traders out of Saint Lucia also produce a range of products and bring some unique Caribbean flavours to the market such as their Banana Ketchup and Banana and Honey BBQ Sauce.

Senior Advisor, Competitiveness and Export Promotion Damie Sinanan stressed “What is great about all of the companies selected is their use of locally grown products supporting their farming industries and providing jobs within their communities. They each use have introduced innovations into the use of indigenous products to elevate their quality and appeal in to the international market.”

ANUGA will take place from October 7-11, 2017 and is pegged to see attendance from the most important decision-makers within the food and beverage industry.