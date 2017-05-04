American Health Care Act, “Immoral & Irresponsible”, says Rep. Wilson

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Statement on the Passage of the Republicans’ American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to the passage of the American Health Care Act:

“After the stunning defeat in April of their effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, House Republicans today achieved their long-awaited goal.

They were only able to do so by making back-room deals to coerce reluctant members of their caucus into voting for legislation that will do more harm than good.

The American Health Care Act takes health care away from the poor and gives tax breaks to the rich, which is both immoral and irresponsible.

Moreover, the legislation has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office, so we have no idea what the economic cost of this travesty will be.

“But we do know the human costs of this bad bill.

“The American Health Care Act is not only immoral and irresponsible, it is downright un-American. It gives states waivers from the requirement to sell plans that cover essential services, including preventive care, prescription drug coverage, and mental health and addiction treatment. It discriminates against older Americans who could be charged five times more than other consumers.

It puts people with pre-existing conditions at risk and may force them to accept inferior coverage and pay catastrophic fees. The legislation also cuts Medicare and Medicaid by more than $1 trillion.

“After the vote, Republican lawmakers headed to the White House to celebrate their dubious victory with President Trump. When they return to their districts, however, they may find their constituents aren’t cheering along.

“As those voters have made clear in town hall after town hall, they virulently oppose TrumpCare because it replaces their health care with something that costs more for less and in the worst cases will put affordable care out of reach. And, like me, they believe it is egregiously unfair for members of Congress to have the best health insurance available while diminishing or eliminating access to affordable plans that millions of Americans have come to depend on.

“The good news is that this bill will likely have an even more difficult time getting through the Senate. So when it’s time to go back to the drawing board, I hope my Republican colleagues will work with Democrats to craft legislation that is fair and will help even more Americans secure health care coverage. And during that process I hope they will remember the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”