Denver, Colorado – Grammy nominees Raging Fyah, Jamaica’s first band to enter multi-billion cannabis industry with own strain.

To most of the world, Jamaica has always been synonymous with reggae music or marijuana. Although both have deep roots planted in the beautiful island, until recently the reality of consuming and cultivating cannabis in Jamaica was a criminal offence.

Although Jamaica’s strict laws have slowly eased, according to a recent Forbes articles, in North America the “Marijuana industry projected to create more jobs than manufacturing by 2020“, while “The legal cannabis market was worth an estimated $7.2 billion in 2016, Those impressive numbers North American sales are projected to top $20.2 billion by 2021“.

Those staggering statistics and impressive numbers stood out for Grammy nominated, Jamaican natives reggae band Raging Fyah, who seized the opportunity to become Ganjapreneur.

As Bob Marley’s youngest son turned a vacant California prison into a medical marijuana manufacturing plant, use to sell wholesale to dispensaries, Damian Marley set a template for other Jamaican acts to join the U.S cannabis industry.

“It’s a million dollar industry and it provides many job opportunity, and health benefits to many” says Raging Fyah lead singer, “RAGING Fyah saw the need to be on frontline of the revolution. I really hope the Jamaican government comes forward and are willing to talk about Jamaica’s future in the legal world of cannabis. JAMAICA missing out on lots of revenue.”

Raging Fyah is Jamaica first Band to invest in the marijuana industry with their Indica dominant Kush strain named “Raging Fyah’s Everlasting Kush“.

Kumar explained this recent major partnership, “We signed a major deal with Elite Organics in Colorado to create an Everlasting Kush strain of herb products and seeds for sale to consumers in Colorado. The strain aptly named after our Grammy Nominated album Everlasting is now available in store at rock and robins music and medical marijuana shop in Fort Collins, it’s also the first store in America which is both a record shop and marijuana sanctuary.”

Elite Organics carries assorted strains developed by other breeders, all for both the medical and recreational marijuana industry. “Elite Organics is as organic as it gets. We grow small batch in dirt, we don’t use chemicals, we hand trim. We are artisanal in every way. We use only certified breeder genetics. Besides Everlasting Kush, we own one other strain. However, Elite Organics is currently in the midst of a major expansion. We are tripling our warehouse size at which point we will be able to offer more products made with Raging Fyah’s Everlasting Kush. That is also when our seed production and our breeding program will begin. We will be developing other artisan all strains as well.” stated the company.

Raging Fyah’s Everlasting Kush is already available on the shelves at Elite Organics in Fort Collins Colorado.

As production increases, it will sell to other dispensaries in Colorado. Since marijuana is still illegal federally in the United States, the products are unavailable outside the state of Colorado.

“Its just the beginning” says Ganjapreneur Kumar Bent