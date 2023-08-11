Jamaican Pantomime to be Staged in South Florida

SUNRISE – The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council will present a 2023 edition of their hilarious pantomime production “Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again’, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on September 30 and October 1. The pantomime will be in remembrance of Miss Lou and Fr. Easton Lee, under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair.

‘Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again’ Cast

“Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again” was written by Mrs. Norma Darby and Fr. Easton Lee. It was first staged in 2011 to a sold-out audience. The 2023 production will feature a cast of talented actors including Dennis Titus, Dr. Sue, Sunita Spencer, Malachi Smith, Fr. Horace Ward, Marie Gill, Maxine Osbourne and other well-known local personalities. Musical accompaniment will be by the Jamaican Folk Revue and the Tallawah Mento Band. As well as traditional folk dances by the Carimer Theater Company.

Jamaican Pantomimes, through the work of the Late Louise Bennett-Coverley “Miss Lou” and Ranny Williams “Mass Ran” developed into a truly Jamaican theatre event opening annually the day after Christmas (Boxing Day). Pantomime productions are well supported by the Jamaican audience and have remained a staple on the theater calendar through current times.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

“We work to keep the legacy of Louise Bennett Coverley alive, through various educational, creative and social mediums, stated Dr. Susan Davis, President of the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council. “This Pantomime is one such opportunity to bring nostalgia and awareness to some of the nuances and practices of our rich diverse Jamaican culture. The dynamics of this production are in highlighting the talents and artistry of various community groups and individuals. This is a sure opportunity to create a family experience.”

The Story of Vicky

“Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again,” tells the story of Vicky a talented young lady, who much to the credit of her parents, would be the first person from the humble village of Bruk Foot Piece to have graduated from college. Her lover Eustacious aka Newsy an aspiring journalist is being courted by Angelina the very generous “lady” of the village who is determined to marry Newsy one day, creating an unbalanced love triangle amid the struggles and aspirations of the village folks as they pursue their rough and tumble lives and the eventual happiness they share when Vicky gets married.

Tickets

Tickets for both performances will go on sale soon and will be available at www.lpacfl.com and range from $35-$65. A special discount to groups of twenty or more, as well as to non-profit organizations and churches is available through the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council. For more information visit www.louisebennettheritage.com

The presentation of “Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again” is supported by the Broward County Cultural Division. Plus, the Cultural Council, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.