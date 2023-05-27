Christopher Ellis Release New Rub A Dub Single, ‘Stick Together’

NEW YORK – Roots Reggae, R&B crooner Christopher Ellis has once again blessed us with his soulful voice and poetic lyrics in his latest release “Stick Together”. Produced by the Grammy award winning producer, songwriter and artist Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, this reggae Rub A Dub fused track is released by Ghetto Youths International.

The groovy, reggae classic is a great play on sound system culture married with the all too important message of unity and community. Christopher Ellis has always been known for his great lyrical skill and brilliant vocal delivery, and “Stick Together” is no exception.

With the resonating lyrics, “We Stick Together”, Christopher Ellis highlight music as a universal language that breaks down barriers and brings people together. While paying ode to sound system culture, in which DJs and MCs play music through large, portable sound systems at events, the culture shares a sentiment of togetherness.

As the lyrics states “There’s no Trouble on the street, All the girls look neat, Sun shines all day, Rub A Dub on’s repeat, Reggae Music sweet, Dance keep same way”, Christopher Ellis masterfully describes the sound system atmosphere.

“Stick Together” is available for streaming on major platforms.