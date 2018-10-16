Jamaican delegation makes first appearance at MIPCOM in France

Cannes, France – As part of the Business of Sustainability for Studios (BOSS) project, JAMPRO and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), led representatives from eight animation and film/TV production studios to the Marché International des Programmes de Communication (MIPCOM) content trade show in Cannes, France.

The delegation is the first from Jamaica to attend the event.

MIPCOM, also known as the International Market of Communications Programmes, will be a platform for Jamaican companies to promote animation projects in development, network with international industry professionals, and seek opportunities for animation features to be produced in Jamaica as outsourcing projects.

The 4-day exhibition began on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Each studio has received business development support in preparation for market attendance at MIPCOM, which is widely noted as one of the most popular content markets globally.

The event attracted 13,800 attendees in 2017, with over 100 countries represented. MIPCOM 2018 is hosting over 2000 exhibitors at the conference this year.

As the development of the animation industry is part of the Jamaican government’s strategy to boost the growth of the Creative Industries, Margery Newland, YEDAI Project Manager said the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) was pleased to support the MIPCOM 2018 delegation. She said, “The Government of Jamaica is pleased to finance the participation of representatives of our nascent animation industry to MIPCOM 2018. We anticipate that the networks established over the duration of the event will enhance our relationships with major international players in the animation sphere, and will contribute to the accelerated growth of our local industry” .

Newland said Jamaica’s first-time participation in MIPCOM 2018 was an excellent way to boost the local animation industry. She said, “The delegation to MIPCOM is part of Jamaica’s strategy to fast track the development of the local animation industry, by garnering new knowledge and perspectives on global trends in the industry, and establishing honest and open dialogue and relationships with industry professionals.”

Renee Robinson, Film Commissioner, said that JAMPRO was keen on the animation studios gaining solid leads from the mission, and having first-hand experience of the process to promote creative projects on the world stage. She said, “The BOSS programme has been long time coming, and we’re thrilled to be leading the delegation to MIPCOM. This is one of the most important content markets globally, both for acquisitions of indigenous IP and for the establishment of outsourcing deals. We have always accepted the flow of business coming towards us, but this outward mission demonstrates our confidence and drive to go out full force into the global marketplace and actively vie for new business opportunities. People do business with people they like, know, and trust – and consistent market attendance is the catalyst.”

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)’s mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.