Jamaican Country Singer Wesrok Rocks Texas With Perfectly Imperfect

by Howard Campbell

DALLAS – Although the traditional home of country music is Nashville, Tennessee, Jamaicans have always considered Texas headquarters.

So, when Jamaican country singer Wesrok was invited to perform in the Lone Star State, he did not hesitate.

Wesrok, who is currently promoting the song, Perfectly Imperfect, performed in Dallas and Houston in early August. The opening show was at Heroes Lounge, a popular spot in Dallas with West Indians and Africans.

The second date was the Houston Reggae Fest.

“Performing in Texas is a dream come true. I grew up on country music so to perform in a state that loves country music is special to me. Especially knowing that I am blending country music with reggae,”said Wesrok.

Before heading to Texas, he performed at Trinity Fest in Poolesville, Maryland on August 5. That show also featured I-Octane and Nesbeth.

For Wesrok, performing in the Lone Star State is one of the great achievements of his career.

Wesrok, who made his major festival debut in 2022 at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, describes Perfectly Imperfect as “a mix of of Afrobeats with dancehall” and has promoted the song in Maryland, Texas and South Florida.

A former police officer, Wesrok grew up in rural Jamaica listening to what was once known as country and western music. Some of his biggest influences, such as Kenny Rogers and Jim Reeves, were from Texas.

He launched his recording career in 2020 with the songs, Looking Back and Poor Country Boy.