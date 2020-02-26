South Florida Casting Call for Short Film Inspired by Wyclef’s Discography

// // //

Open Casting Call for The Sweetest Girl

//

POMPANO BEACH – Rachel Finley Arts announced today that it is seeking 5-18 year olds, female actors along with 18-65 year olds, both male and female, all ethnicities to fill supporting and small number of roles for The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story , a compelling and provocative story, inspired by true events, haunted by gun violence and human trafficking.

Sign up for the audition here,the casting company cannot accept drop-in or telephone inquiries.

“We are widening our search to find actors in our upcoming film,” says Yanatha Desouvre, (Screenwriter, Producer, The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story) “While this open call is primarily for this short film this will also enable us to keep a pool of actors in our files for use on future projects.”

An open casting call will take place in Pompano Beach on Saturday, March 7th 2020, from 10:00am to 2:00 pm at, Bailey Contemporary Arts 41 NE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 – Parking is free. Overflow parking is available at the church parking lot across the street.

Applicants who fit the age requirements (anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian to accompany them) are invited to register for an audition slot.

There is no charge to audition for any role.

Interested talent should be available to audition and work as locals in the tri-county region (Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade). No other roles are open to the public at this time

Using familiar characters from the novel, Revelations: Roads to Redemption (2018), the second of the Goodman Chronicles Series, The Sweetest Girl, A Forbidden Love Story, will explore the characters unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Inspired by timeless proverbs from Haiti, The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story takes us through fierce, captivating and emotional scenarios—all the while paying homage to (un)recognized Haitian figures such as Wyclef Jean.

Yanatha Desouvre (R.D.J.A Media) and Harry Jeudy (Backdoor Entertainment LLC) have written and will Produce along with Samuel Ladouceur (PhiLA) Executive Producer, Director A Great Day in Harlem) will Direct this intense, international film that challenges the human condition.