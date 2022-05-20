Wesrok Makes His Debut with Country Music at Reggae Sumfest

by Howard Campbell

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – With his denim jackets, Stetson hats and Kenny Rogers sound, Wesrok has endeared himself to lovers of country music in Jamaica. In July, he makes his debut on one of reggae’s biggest stages.

The singer will perform on closing night of the July 18-23 Reggae Sumfest which takes place at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay. He will share the card with some of dancehall’s heavy hitters including Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Cham and Wayne Wonder.

Wesrok is not daunted by the occasion.

“It is a great feeling, but the time has come. I have been putting in the work so greater things are in store,” he said.

A former officer in the Jamaican police force, Wesrok made his recording debut two years ago with Looking Back. Subsequent releases include Poor Country Boy and Born A Winner.

In recent months, he has made a serious attempt to reach a younger audience. Especially by collaborating with dancehall acts Masicka on Try to Hold Me and Is There A Party which he did with La Lee.

“The fusion of genres has always been a touchy topic. Some people like it while others are skeptical but it is my love for the music that causes me to experiment with it,” Wesrok stated.

Country music, or country and western as it was once known, has been popular in Jamaica for decades. The songs of artists like Jim Reeves, Marty Robbins, Skeeter Davis and Rogers have been covered by dancehall/reggae acts like Sanchez, Josey Wales and Richie Stephens.

Reggae Sumfest makes a live return after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. It was staged virtually in 2021.