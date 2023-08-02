Travel

Jamaica Wins Top Honors For Its Website

Jamaica Tourist Board Earns Platinum dotCOMM Award for VisitJamaica.com

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
Visit Jamaica Website

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As Jamaica continues to lead the travel industry’s return to growth, the destination has been honored with a 2023 Platinum Award in the Website – Travel category of the dotCOMM Awards for VisitJamaica.com.

“Having only just redesigned our website a few months ago, it is very gratifying to have it already recognized as among the best in the world,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our team has made a very strong digital marketing push to help revitalize the tourism sector. This website is the cornerstone of that effort, so we could not be more pleased to receive this honor for it.”

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s website recently underwent a redesign with new imagery providing a fresh look and feel that’s aligned with its new advertising campaign.

With this new branding, Jamaica is inviting the world to come back to feeling their best selves again by visiting the island. As the place where the vibe comes alive, Jamaica is an ideal destination for people to find new and meaningful experiences and connect to themselves, each other and their surroundings in an impactful, lasting way.

dotCOMM Awards

dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition is unique in that it reflects the role of creatives in the dynamic web that is transforming how we market and communicate products and services. It is administered by the Association of Marketing & Communications Professionals, an international organization selecting winners in 241 categories from over 2,500 entries. The competition spotlights the role of creatives in the dynamic, constantly evolving web.

 

 

South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

