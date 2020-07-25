Jamaica Welcomes International Visitors as Airlift Resumes and Hotels Re-open
KINGSTON, Jamaica – With Jamaica’s borders now open to international travelers, airlift service has resumed and operations restarted at a number of hotels.
Most of the major airlines serving the destination including American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue have begun operating with limited service while accommodation partners have announced various timelines to coincide with the phased reopening.
“We are thrilled to safely welcome visitors again to experience what makes Jamaica so special,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Our partners have worked tirelessly to enable travelers to visit our shores in the safest and most responsible manner, ensuring the protection of all that visit. We are confident that while we all manage this new normal, Jamaica will continue delivering authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences the world has come to expect when they are here.”
Below is a roundup of developments regarding air service and accommodations as of July 13, 2020. These flight schedules are subject to change without notice.
The accommodations list is updated daily as properties receive their COVID-19 compliant certificate.
AIRLIFT
American Airlines
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service ending August 18th
- Miami International Airport (MIA) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – daily service currently; twice daily starting August 5th
- Miami International Airport (MIA) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
Caribbean Airlines
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – daily service
Delta Airlines
- Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – four times weekly service
- Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
JetBlue
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – weekly service on Saturdays
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – three times weekly service
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) –daily service
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – six times weekly service in July and daily service starting in August
Southwest Airlines
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
Spirit Airlines
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – three times weekly service
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
United Airlines
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
ACCOMMODATIONS
Montego Bay
- Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon
- Sandals Montego Bay
- S Hotel
- RIU Reggae
- Deja Resort
See also: Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Jamaica to Reopen July 8th
Ocho Rios
- Couples Tower Isle
- Moon Palace Jamaica
- RIU Ocho Rios
- Jamaica Inn
Negril
- Tensing Pen
- The Spa Retreat
- Beaches Negril
- White Sands Negril
- Couples Swept Away
Jamaica has implemented a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols spanning the tourism sector intended to facilitate a seamless travel experience and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Within the destination, travelers can expect an enhanced experience at hotels including digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, elimination of self service at buffets, digital or single use menus, social distancing markers throughout the property and much more.
Travel Authorization Requirements
All visitors traveling to Jamaica are required to apply for a Travel Authorization no more than five (5) days prior to arrival.
As of July 15, non-resident leisure travelers coming from Florida, New York, Arizona and Texas (areas declared by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as high risk at this time), must complete their Travel Authorization questionnaire no less than two days and no more than five days prior to arrival.
These travelers will be required to include proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, taken within ten (10) days of arrival to Jamaica when applying for their Travel Authorization. The test results must also be presented to relevant officials upon arrival in Jamaica.
Business travelers are not required to upload a negative result as they will be tested on arrival.
For more information on Jamaica’s Health and Safety Protocols, CLICK HERE.
