Jamaica Welcomes International Visitors as Airlift Resumes and Hotels Re-open

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With Jamaica’s borders now open to international travelers, airlift service has resumed and operations restarted at a number of hotels.

Most of the major airlines serving the destination including American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue have begun operating with limited service while accommodation partners have announced various timelines to coincide with the phased reopening.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome visitors again to experience what makes Jamaica so special,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Our partners have worked tirelessly to enable travelers to visit our shores in the safest and most responsible manner, ensuring the protection of all that visit. We are confident that while we all manage this new normal, Jamaica will continue delivering authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences the world has come to expect when they are here.”

Below is a roundup of developments regarding air service and accommodations as of July 13, 2020. These flight schedules are subject to change without notice.

The accommodations list is updated daily as properties receive their COVID-19 compliant certificate.

AIRLIFT

American Airlines

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service ending August 18 th

Miami International Airport (MIA) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – daily service currently; twice daily starting August 5 th

Miami International Airport (MIA) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service

Caribbean Airlines

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – daily service

Delta Airlines

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – four times weekly service

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service

JetBlue

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – weekly service on Saturdays

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – three times weekly service

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) –daily service

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service

Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – six times weekly service in July and daily service starting in August

Southwest Airlines

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service

Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service

Spirit Airlines

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – three times weekly service

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service

United Airlines

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service

ACCOMMODATIONS

Montego Bay

Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon

Sandals Montego Bay

S Hotel

RIU Reggae

Deja Resort

Ocho Rios

Couples Tower Isle

Moon Palace Jamaica

RIU Ocho Rios

Jamaica Inn

Negril

Tensing Pen

The Spa Retreat

Beaches Negril

White Sands Negril

Couples Swept Away

Jamaica has implemented a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols spanning the tourism sector intended to facilitate a seamless travel experience and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Within the destination, travelers can expect an enhanced experience at hotels including digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, elimination of self service at buffets, digital or single use menus, social distancing markers throughout the property and much more.

Travel Authorization Requirements

All visitors traveling to Jamaica are required to apply for a Travel Authorization no more than five (5) days prior to arrival.

As of July 15, non-resident leisure travelers coming from Florida, New York, Arizona and Texas (areas declared by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as high risk at this time), must complete their Travel Authorization questionnaire no less than two days and no more than five days prior to arrival.

These travelers will be required to include proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, taken within ten (10) days of arrival to Jamaica when applying for their Travel Authorization. The test results must also be presented to relevant officials upon arrival in Jamaica.

Business travelers are not required to upload a negative result as they will be tested on arrival.

For more information on Jamaica’s Health and Safety Protocols, CLICK HERE.