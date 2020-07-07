Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Jamaica to Reopen July 8th

512-room resort reopens with enhanced IHG Way of Clean sanitation protocols in place to ensure guest health

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica– The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Jamaica announced today that it will reopen July 8, 2020 following a temporary closure of the country’s borders, undertaken as part of successful efforts of the Government of Jamaica toward mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

To celebrate, the resort has launched a new 65% Off Sale valid on resort stays enjoyed throughout the rest of the year. Nightly rates start as low as $107.50 per-person, all-inclusive, based on double occupancy in standard room accommodations.

“While the first half of 2020 has been marked by unprecedented challenges for many of us, it’s not too late to turn things around and make this year a special one,” Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “And what better way could there be to start making the best of 2020 than by enjoying an all-inclusive escape to Jamaica? Our 65% Off Sale and enhanced sanitation protocols make it safe and affordable to begin turning your 2020 experience around in paradise.”

IHG Way of Clean sanitation protocols

Enhanced cleanliness and sanitation protocols now in place at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay have been adopted in adherence to IHG’s newly enhanced Way of Clean program.

An initiative of IHG Hotels and Resorts originally developed in 2015, Way of Clean has been expanded to include a new series of science-led protocols developed in concert with such leading medical science institutions as The Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab, and Diversey.

Notably, IHG Way of Clean mandates the use of hospital-grade disinfectants and cleansers as part of routine housekeeping services.

Additional consumer health safeguards include:

Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front-desk screens, sanitizer stations, sanitized key cards, paperless checkout.

Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitized items (e.g., glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology.

Public Spaces and Facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high-touch surfaces, social distancing, “last cleaned” charts, best practices for pools, fitness centers and lounges.

Food & Beverage: New standards and service approach to buffets, banquets, room service and catering.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff have always been our top priority,” noted Mrs. Madden-Greig. “Our new sanitation protocols including personal measures for team members and guests, further this commitment by meeting or exceeding the latest directives put forth by Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness and The Tourism Product Development Company. The hotel has been inspected by both organizations and received its reopening certificate. At the same time, though, comfort and avenues for relaxation are never compromised, ensuring that our guests can fully and safely enjoy their stay with us. The Holiday Inn Resort, Montego Bay continues to offer ‘true hospitality’ to all its guests.”

In addition to savings of up to 65% off published rates, guests taking advantage of the 65% Off Sale also enjoy full all-inclusive amenities and dining at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. This includes unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), use of non-motorized watersports, and access to all resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.). All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. All taxes and gratuities are also included.

Couples and singles will enjoy the many activities available. The value is even greater for families as up to two kids (ages 12 and under) stay, play, and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents.

Bookings eligible for the 65% Off Sale must be made by December 31, 2020 for resort stays now until January 1, 2021. Revisions on current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.