Travel

Messi’s Argentina Remains Jamaica’s Number One Market in Latin America

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 8 1 minute read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, in relaying some of the strategic objectives for the Latin American (Latam) market, has singled out Argentina as a critical part of those objectives. Home to popular international football player Lionel Messi, with a population of 45 million, Argentina represents the largest market for Jamaica in the region.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett addressing over 120 travel, trade and media partners at a special luncheon at the Four Seasons hotel in Argentina.
Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett addressing over 120 travel, trade and media partners at a special luncheon at the Four Seasons hotel in Argentina.

“We recognize the importance of increasing arrivals from this large and influential country in our overall strategy to fully reengage Latam. Before the pandemic, we welcomed over approximately 7,000 visitors from Argentina and was poised to significantly improve those numbers, but the pandemic hit. Now, as we rebuild in the region, Argentina will be a key focus for us,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister made the announcement at a special luncheon that hosted over 120 of Jamaica’s travel, trade, and media partners at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.

Messi's Argentina Remains Jamaica's Number One Market in Latin America
A section of the travel, trade and media partners at a special luncheon hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.

“Our culture and tourism offerings resonate with Argentineans, and we are working to keep those offerings attractive for them to come,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Minister Bartlett is currently on a sales mission to the region to speak with several key tourism partners that include airlines, tour operators, and the media. The Minister will also make stops in Chile and Peru.

Jamaica Celebrates LatAm Airlines’ Inaugural Nonstop Flight

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Anguilla’s island-wide promotion promises an unforgettable getaway for every budget

June 21, 2015
Jamaica’s First Artisan Village takes Shape

Jamaica’s First Artisan Village takes Shape

February 6, 2020
Rockhouse Hotel

Rockhouse Hotel: Honoring Community, Culture & The Environment, for the Love of Jamaica

August 17, 2022
Hilton Barbados

Travel Demand Increases For Barbados

July 20, 2016
Back to top button