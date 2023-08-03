Messi’s Argentina Remains Jamaica’s Number One Market in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, in relaying some of the strategic objectives for the Latin American (Latam) market, has singled out Argentina as a critical part of those objectives. Home to popular international football player Lionel Messi, with a population of 45 million, Argentina represents the largest market for Jamaica in the region.

“We recognize the importance of increasing arrivals from this large and influential country in our overall strategy to fully reengage Latam. Before the pandemic, we welcomed over approximately 7,000 visitors from Argentina and was poised to significantly improve those numbers, but the pandemic hit. Now, as we rebuild in the region, Argentina will be a key focus for us,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister made the announcement at a special luncheon that hosted over 120 of Jamaica’s travel, trade, and media partners at the Four Seasons Hotel in Argentina yesterday.

“Our culture and tourism offerings resonate with Argentineans, and we are working to keep those offerings attractive for them to come,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Minister Bartlett is currently on a sales mission to the region to speak with several key tourism partners that include airlines, tour operators, and the media. The Minister will also make stops in Chile and Peru.