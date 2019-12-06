Jamaica Celebrates LatAm Airlines’ Inaugural Nonstop Flight

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Destination Jamaica and LATAM Airlines, this week celebrated a major milestone with the arrival of the airline’s first ever nonstop flight from Lima, Peru to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport.

The flight debuted on December 2, kicking off with a brief send-off reception at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima with remarks by Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

The addition of the new service comes in tandem with Minister Bartlett’s discussions with the Government of Peru to collaborate in areas such as destination marketing, gastronomy, sports and tourism resilience.

During a meeting in Lima with Peruvian officials and senior representatives from LATAM Airlines, prior to the flight’s departure, Minister Bartlett noted that, “South Americans who want to come to us no longer have to worry about visas; we have a ‘visa-free regime’ operating with most South American countries, including Peru. This is a good arrangement and the timing is right.”

Upon arrival in Montego Bay, the 174 passengers were greeted with Jamaican flags, beads and a performance by the Children of the Drums band during disembarkation.

The arrival was followed by a media briefing with remarks by His Worship Councilor Homer Davis, Mayor of Montego Bay; His Excellency Francisco Javier Bernales, Chilean Ambassador; Susana Paola Byles, Peruvian Honorary Consul; His Excellency Carlos Alberto M. Den Hartog, Brazilian Ambassador; His Excellency Luis de Solar, Argentine Ambassador; Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism; Paola Penarete, LATAM Airlines Group Vice President North America, Caribbean and Asia and Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.

“We are so thankful to our ambassadors and the LATAM Airlines team for their strong partnership and years of dedication to bring this project to fruition,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White. “This service will open new doors for connectivity to South America – we are confident in its success and future expansion to offer daily flights.”

LATAM Airlines flight 2464, uses an Airbus 320 aircraft, and will offer service three times per week – Monday, Thursday and Sunday, departing Lima at 12:15 p.m. and arriving in Montego Bay at 5:07 p.m. The return flight, LATAM Airlines 2465 will depart Montego Bay at 6:00 p.m. and arrive in Lima at 10:45 p.m.

This service will increase to 14 the number of flights connecting South America and Jamaica, with COPA Airlines currently operating 11 weekly flights between Panama and Jamaica.

LATAM Airlines expects more than 44,000 passengers to be transported between both countries each year.