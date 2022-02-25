Jamaica Welcomes New Nonstop Service From Frontier Out of Miami

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Continuing to expand ease of access to the island for U.S. travelers, Jamaica will be welcoming new nonstop air service from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) starting May 5, 2022, by Frontier Airlines.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Frontier Airlines through these new flights to Jamaica,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “The launch of these new non-stop flights from a key U.S. gateway for connections is well-timed. As a result it will to help drive a strong recovery for our island’s tourism sector. Further, it will be Frontier’s first flight into Kingston. Best of all, it will provide a convenient option for travelers who want to visit our cultural capital and connect to other resorts areas like Portland.”

Frontier Airlines’ non-stop flights will operate three times weekly on Sun/Tues/Thurs. Utilizing a 180-seat Airbus A-320 aircraft with 30 stretch and 150 economy seats.

“We’re thrilled to launch service between Miami and Kingston. The bustling capital city of Jamaica, said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Kingston is home to an array of fascinating tourism and rich historical sites. As well as providing easy access to Jamaica’s stunning mountains and beaches. This new service is in addition to our existing flights to Montego Bay.”

Francine Carter Henry, Tour Operator and Airlines Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “We are excited to be a part of Frontier Airlines’ growth and expansion plans. Our goals are well aligned in bringing more visitors to the island and we welcome new service to Kingston.”

Promotional Fares

Frontier’s new MIA-KIN route complements the carrier’s existing non-stop service from Miami, Atlanta, Orlando and New Jersey to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaica. To celebrate the launch of this new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares from Miami to Kingston. Fares will be as low as $79.**

** Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Mar. 2, 2022. Fares are valid for non-stop travel, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, May 5, 2022, through Jun. 16, 2022. The following blackout date applies; May 29, 2022. Round trip purchase is not required.