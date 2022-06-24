Travel

Jamaica Welcomes New Frontier Airlines Service To Montego Bay

The Non-Stop Service Increases Accessibility from The U.S.

Frontier Airlines flights to Montego Bay Jamaica
President Airports Authority of Jamaica, Audley H. Deidrick (at left); CEO MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe (second from left); Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White (third from left); Odette Dyer, Regional Director, Jamaica Tourist Board (fourth from left); Captain Paul Auman (third from right); Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association Chapter Chair Montego Bay, Nadine Spence (second from right); Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor, Richard Vernon (at right)

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – The Jamaica Tourist Board is delighted to welcome, Frontier Airlines as the latest international carrier to touch down in Montego Bay (MBJ) from Tampa International Airport (TPA). The low-cost carrier will begin flying nonstop twice a week. They will be flying between Montego Bay and Tampa as of today, June 24, 2022.

The new service will increase Jamaica’s airlift from the U.S., its largest tourism market, by providing 186 seats per flight. This is the fifth city in the United States from which Frontier will serve Jamaica. Especially as Jamaica is a highly desirable destination. Other gateway cities include Philadelphia, Miami, Orlando and Atlanta.

Frontier Airlines flights to Montego Bay Jamaica
“We are very excited to be part of Frontier Airlines’ growth and expansion plans,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “With this new connection between travelers from Tampa Bay, we will bring more visitors to discover the unique culture, breath-taking landscapes and warm, welcoming people in the island.”

Tourism Capital

Montego Bay is Jamaica’s tourism capital. It serves as a gateway to a wealth of attractions and activities for every kind of visitor. With glimmering white sand beaches and some of Jamaica’s most popular natural wonders, Montego Bay provides easy access to other resort areas, including the famed sunsets and 7-miles of beach in Negril, stunning Ocho Rios and its renowned attractions such as Dunn’s River Falls, the quiet charm of the South Coast, and the beautiful haven of Port Antonio.

 

