Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural American Airlines Flight from Philadelphia

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica has welcomed new air service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) from American Airlines, providing another convenient option for travelers from the Northeast to get to island. The inaugural flight departed on November 4 and was celebrated with traditional festivities reflecting the island’s warm and vibrant culture upon arrival into Jamaica.

“We are very pleased to welcome this new service from our largest air passenger carrier, American Airlines,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “These new flights to Jamaica from Philadelphia provide additional convenient options for visitors and Caribbean nationals from the Northeastern U.S. to travel to island. With a large diaspora population living in this region, it will now be easier than ever for them to fly right into Kingston. We’re further grateful to American for inaugurating this additional service at the ideal time of year to impact Jamaica’s high season arrivals.”

Airport Celebration in Philadelphia

Representatives from Jamaica, American Airlines, and Philadelphia International Airport gathered at the gate. They welcomed passengers traveling to Jamaica on the new flight. Plus, dozens of travel agents being hosted for fam trips by the Jamaica Tourist Board. In addition to the ribbon-cutting, all were entertained with the upbeat sounds of Jamaican music and complimentary Jamaica back packs. Complimentary light bites, including traditional Jamaican patties, were also catered from Irie Entrée, an authentic Jamaican restaurant located in Philadelphia, giving travelers a taste of the island. Travelers further sampled Jamaica’s famous Blue Mountain Coffee.

Key Market

According to Jim Tyrrell, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia International Airport, Kingston is a destination that meets the criteria for what today’s travelers are seeking. “As passengers have resumed their travel, the top destinations we’ve seen people traveling to are those that have sun, sand and beaches and also those where they can visit their families and friends,” said Tyrell. “Kingston checks all the boxes. It is beautiful and also was one of the top unserved family and friends’ destinations out of Philadelphia. Now they can fly out of a hometown airport and get to the friends and beaches much quicker.”

Welcome to Jamaica

Upon landing in Jamaica, Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) welcomed the flight with a traditional water cannon salute. In addition to a flag salute with the Jamaican and US flags waving alongside each other. Both in the cockpit of the plane. Officials from the Jamaican Tourist Board, Ministry of Tourism and Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association were also in attendance. They greeted disembarking travelers while a high-spirited live musical performance took place in the background. Gifts were presented to the pilots and crews of the flights, in true island manner. This was a special show of appreciation of their service during welcome receptions.

New Service

American Airlines’ non-stop flights to Kingston (KIN) are now operating three times weekly. Operating Mon/Thurs/Sun from Philadelphia (PHL) departing at 9:40AM and arriving in Kingston (KIN) at 1:32PM. This new service is American Airlines’ second nonstop route from PHL to Jamaica. Complementing the carrier’s existing non-stop daily flights to Montego Bay. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice. As a result, travelers are encouraged to check www.aa.com for the most updated schedule.

As of this month, American Airlines has up gauged the aircraft utilized on flights to Montego Bay (MBJ). Primarily from their major city hubs of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), and Philadelphia (PHL). Especially to utilize their new wide-bodied Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner for these operations. The carrier operates multiple daily non-stop flights to the destination from several U.S. cities. Cities including Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Chicago (ORD), Boston (BOS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW, and Charlotte (CLT).