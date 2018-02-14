Jamaica Wants 500,000 Canadian Arrivals By 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says recently released figures from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) indicate that the country is on a growth trajectory from the Canadian Market.

“In 2017, the arrivals from Canada grew by 8.9 percent with 405,173 visitors arriving to the island. In 2020, I am sure we can look forward to welcoming 500, 000,” said the Minister.

He also shared that his Ministry has engaged in an aggressive marketing campaign to ensure that the steady growth from the Canadian market is maintained.

“Canada is very important to us, it is Jamaica’s second largest market source. I have therefore charged the JTB to apply strategic methods to work to meet our targets. We have also engaged in a series of meetings with key Canadian stakeholders to not only improve our relations with the country but to drastically increase arrivals,” said the Minister.

On Tuesday February 13, 2018 the Minister met with Canadian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, to discuss improving collaborations.

“The meeting with Her Excellency Peters was very important as we continue to seek measures to strengthen our connection with the Canadian market. We discussed possible strategies of collaboration on Multi Destination & Culinary Tourism, promoting Small Medium Tourism Enterprises and the impact of travel advisories on source markets,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister also visited Canada three weeks ago, where he engaged in critical meetings with tour operators, hotel representatives, select MICE market executives and travel-trade media representatives.